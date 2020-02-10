Through the end of the Iowa caucuses and Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, I’ll offer my analysis while on the ground in those two states about who won the last 24 hours in the 2020 presidential contest. It’s crunch time, and every day in the primary race really matters. Many voters are finally tuning in, and history is filled with examples of how one late move made the difference. Some winners in this feature will be obvious, others will be contrarian, and sometimes the victor of the last 24 hours might not be a presidential candidate at all. — James Pindell

Winner: Amy Klobuchar

This is the New Hampshire primary that we are talking about. Central to the lore of the first-in-the-nation primary is the comeback. It’s Ronald Reagan in 1980, Bill Clinton in 1992, Hillary Clinton in 2008, and John McCain in 2008.

So, too, a part of the primary’s tradition is the big surprise winner. Think Jimmy Carter in 1976, Gary Hart in 1984, and John McCain in 2000.

Now let’s talk about Klobuchar in 2020.

After her solid debate performance on Friday night, Klobuchar is the second candidate this week to have momentum, after Pete Buttigieg soared in polls. Before this week, Klobuchar was largely focused on Iowa, and when she did visit New Hampshire, she would get roughly 150 people to her events. On Sunday, in Nashua, she got 1,100.

The buzz among the political chattering class in the Granite State is whether she can capture fourth place, besting Joe Biden and trailing (in no particular order) Bernie Sanders, Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren. Is this possible? The latest Globe/ WBZ-TV/ Suffolk University poll showed her in third place.

There are now voters who went from being interested in Buttigieg earlier in the week to being interested in Klobuchar.

Many elections — from city council to president — rely heavily on late momentum. Right now, Klobuchar has it.

And, in the last 24 hours, it has become very plausible that Klobuchar could have a future well beyond New Hampshire.





