The weather pattern over the past few days has certainly been active. Friday’s strong warm front brought wind gusts over 70 miles per hour to parts of Cape Cod, with the strongest gusts in Truro, where wind speeds of 80 miles per hour were recorded. The high winds, of course, led power outages.

The jet stream that carries our storms is caused by a pressure imbalance in the atmosphere. This gradient is created by differences in temperature, so late last week, the jet stream was very strong as it moved over our area. Some of that wind made its way down to the surface.

Much of our weather is controlled by jet streams that move across the region. NOAA (custom credit)/NOAA

What are jet streams?

A jet stream is basically just a tube of air moving across the planet. Friday’s winds continued north and then turned off toward the east. As the jet stream bent toward Europe over the Atlantic, aircraft were able to take advantage of it. A new speed record was set Saturday as a non-supersonic flight went from JFK in New York to Heathrow in London in record time — the British Airways flight made it across the Atlantic from New York to London in just 4 hours and 56 minutes.

Winds of over 200 knots continued to blow toward the British Islands early Sunday. Tropical Tidbits (custom credit)/Tropical Tidbits

Jet streams are called jet streams because they were discovered when planes flew high enough for pilots to figure out how strong winds up high can get. If these winds are blowing at the tail of a plane for an extended time, then the plane can get a little boost, saving time and jet fuel.

The jet stream will continue to bring unsettled weather this week. You can see this on the loop below, which starts last Friday — when those strong winds were moving into New England before heading out into the Atlantic — and continues though this Friday.

Winds from Feb. 7 to Feb. 14 at roughly 30,000 feet blow from west to east across the mid-latitudes at various speeds. Tropical Tidbits (custom credit)/Tropical Tidbits

The weather this week

Strong winds at the upper levels of the atmosphere don’t mean it will be windy down on the ground. You can have very strong winds at 30,000 feet and a calm day at ground level.

After Monday’s rain, there will be another weather system clipping the South Coast tomorrow, with the chance for more rain. If the moisture moves far enough north, there could be some wet snowflakes mixed in early Tuesday north and west of Boston, but the system may never even make it that far.

A more potentially impactful system moves in for Thursday, tapping its energy from very cold air to the north and mild air to the south. This system will bring more rain and perhaps a little bit of snow, but the bigger effect will be cold weather on Friday and Saturday before another moderating trend takes place late this weekend.