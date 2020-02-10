Former vice president Joe Biden said on Monday that he could survive a fourth-place finish in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday and still go on to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden, speaking to NBC News’ Kristen Welker, said he could make up for the slow start in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire by winning the states next up on the election calendar: South Carolina and Nevada. Biden also said he expected to do well on Super Tuesday, when 14 states and several territories go to the polls.

“I’m going down to two very diverse states next, and I expect to do very well there. And still nationally, I’m still leading in all polls that I’m aware of, number one. Number two, the endorsements keep coming in,” Biden said in the interview, excepts of which were released by NBC News ahead of its 6:30 p.m. airing.