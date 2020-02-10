Former vice president Joe Biden said on Monday that he could survive a fourth-place finish in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday and still go on to win the Democratic presidential nomination.
Biden, speaking to NBC News’ Kristen Welker, said he could make up for the slow start in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire by winning the states next up on the election calendar: South Carolina and Nevada. Biden also said he expected to do well on Super Tuesday, when 14 states and several territories go to the polls.
“I’m going down to two very diverse states next, and I expect to do very well there. And still nationally, I’m still leading in all polls that I’m aware of, number one. Number two, the endorsements keep coming in,” Biden said in the interview, excepts of which were released by NBC News ahead of its 6:30 p.m. airing.
Biden has repeatedly cited his support in the Black community when faced with questions about his electability. In a mid-January poll of Black likely Democratic primary voters, Biden had a major advantage over the rest of the field with 48 percent support. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders placed second in the poll, but was far behind Biden with 20 percent support.
The lead among Black voters is expected to lift Biden in South Carolina, where Black voters make up the majority of the Democratic electorate.
But there are still some troubling signs for Biden going into South Carolina and Nevada. Though it’s true most national polls have found Biden in either first or second place among the Democratic primary field, a new Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday showed Sanders now leading him by eight percentage points. Biden’s support also has slipped in a FiveThirtyEight polling average, going from 30 percent at the beginning of January to 22 percent on Monday.
And a poor showing in New Hampshire could cast more doubt on his candidacy. Biden was tied for fourth place at 12 percent with Elizabeth Warren in the final Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University tracking poll released on Sunday night.
