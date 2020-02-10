“Knowing how much depends on bringing Americans together, we cannot risk alienating Americans at this critical moment, and that’s where I part ways with my friend Senator Sanders,” Buttigieg told a small crowd of students and community members.

Buttigieg said a majority of Americans agree that everyone should have insurance, but he said that pushing for an entirely government-backed system would alienate some voters and hurt Democrats’ chances of winning against Trump.

PLYMOUTH, N.H. – Pete Buttigieg criticized rival Bernie Sanders in a speech Monday morning at Plymouth State University, calling the Vermont senator’s universal healthcare plan too extreme and questioning how he would pay for it.

“Just so long as we don’t force every American onto that public plan, that’s the opportunity in front of us or the risk, if we take it all the way to the extreme,” he said.

Buttigieg also questioned how Sanders would pay for his plan, asking whether the senator would actually have to increase taxes on the middle class more than he has already acknowledged.

“How are we going to pay for it? Are we going to pay for it in the form of still further taxes or are we going to pay for it in the form of broken promises?” he said. “Either way we have to choose a responsible approach that can actually get big things done and answer the question of how we’re going to get from point A to point B.”

