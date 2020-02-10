Senator Michael Bennet and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick held the most events in New Hampshire during this time period, with 40 and 39, respectively. Despite the hustle, neither Bennet nor Patrick has cracked 5 percent support in the state. But as long-shot candidates for the White House, it’s all part of a strategy: While much of the presidential field mounted expensive bids to compete in the Iowa caucuses, Bennet is instead setting his sights on making a better-than-expected showing in New Hampshire, which could give voters in states that go to the polls on Super Tuesday and beyond a reason to give him a closer look. After Bennet and Patrick, Andrew Yang held the most events at 30, followed by Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii at 27.

The candidates who held the most events weren’t the ones at the top of the polls

We collected and analyzed the of schedules from the major presidential candidates in an effort to get a snapshot of how the candidates were spending one of their most precious resources: Their time. The results were illuminating. Here’s a look at the state of the race in New Hampshire, based on an analysis of the candidates’ schedules — 228 public events in total — from mid-January through this week.

Bennet, Patrick, Yang, and Gabbard held more events than the rest of the field combined

Advertisement

With much of the Democratic field focused on Iowa in the final weeks of January, it became more clear which campaigns were betting their candidacies on New Hampshire. Collectively, Bennet, Patrick, Yang, and Gabbard held 136 events, while the remaining seven candidates held a combined total of 92. Former mayor Pete Buttigieg and Senator Bernie Sanders each held more than 20 events in New Hampshire, while Senator Amy Klobuchar held 17, former vice president Joe Biden held 13, and Senator Elizabeth Warren held 11. Rounding out the list was Tom Steyer with seven events, and former Representative John Delaney, who dropped out at the end of January, with one.

Advertisement

The most popular location the candidates visited? SNHU arena

The 2020 Democratic candidates combined made the most appearances (six) at the 11,770-seat Manchester arena, thanks primarily to Saturday’s McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club Dinner, which attracted virtually the entire Democratic primary field. The candidates also tended to gravitate toward larger cities over small towns; nearly half of the Democratic field’s events took place in New Hampshire’s three largest cities: Manchester, Nashua, and Concord.

Collectively, the candidates’ favorite type of event was the town hall

More than a third of the events held by the presidential primary candidates were town hall-style events, making it by far the most popular format. These campaign stops are more intimate than rallies or large banquet-style dinners, and typically feature the candidate speaking to a smaller crowd before taking lots of questions from voters. Bennet took a pledge earlier this year to hold 50 town hall events in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s primary, and said he would stay to answer “every single question” posed to him by voters.

These events are drastically different than the type of campaigning done by the eventual nominee’s November rival: President Trump. In 2016, Trump eschewed the popular town-hall style format and instead opted to hold mega-rallies all over the country, where he gave lengthy speeches to tens of thousands of fans and took no questions.

Advertisement

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.