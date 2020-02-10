But in a modest campaign office, Kerry was in the midst of perhaps an even more challenging pursuit, far removed from the world stage: attempting to boost the presidential bid of his longtime friend and former Senate colleague Joe Biden in New Hampshire as he falls in the polls.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former secretary of state John F. Kerry negotiated the pact with Iran and six world powers meant to stop it from developing nuclear weapons. He was the key Obama administration official behind talks that resulted in 175 nations signing the landmark Paris climate accord to counter rising global temperatures in 2016.

“This is real stuff," he told a dozen canvassers gathered in downtown Manchester Saturday morning. "I want somebody at the head of the ticket who is going to bring people with him — coattails.”

From the onset, Kerry and other establishment Democrats have pitched the former vice president as the party’s best choice to take on President Trump. They’ve argued that Republicans would fear no one more than a longtime political veteran like Biden who could help other candidates down the ballot and win back the swing states that Democrats so narrowly lost in 2016.

But Biden’s campaign appears to be floundering following his poor showing in the Iowa caucuses. And after Kerry was overheard by an NBC reporter privately discussing the possibility of his own run should Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders appear headed for the Democratic nomination — Kerry was quick to strongly deny he would run this year — the promises of Biden’s electability and inevitability from Kerry and other high-profile surrogates have begun to ring hollow.

Many moderate voters appear to be fleeing Biden for former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg, who’s picked up large crowds and is running second to Sanders in New Hampshire polls even while struggling to attract non-white voters outside of the state.

Nonetheless, Kerry, the 2004 Democratic nominee for president and the former Massachusetts senator, continued to insist to only a handful of volunteers at Biden’s campaign office Saturday that Biden is the Democrats’ best hope.

“It’s up to us here in New Hampshire, the next few days to talk common sense and recognize the reality of why Joe Biden is the person to win the Senate, win the House, and immediately take the reins of the most powerful position in the world," he said.

“Are you saying that if Democrats don’t nominate Joe Biden, they’re going to lose?” a reporter asked Kerry.

“No, what I’m saying is my sense is he has the best chance of winning,” Kerry responded. “I want the best chance of winning.”

NBC News reported last week that one of its analysts overheard Kerry on a phone call in a Des Moines hotel discussing the hurdles to him getting into the 2020 Democratic presidential race to avoid “the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.” Kerry said he was simply batting down a suggestion from a friend who watches too much cable news and was worried about Sanders winning.

On Saturday, Kerry once more called the story “ridiculous” and questioned the reporting of only one side of a conversation.

Biden appeared with Kerry in Iowa shortly after the story broke, putting aside any speculation of a rift between the two, and Kerry hit the trail for him again in New Hampshire this past weekend. There were no hard feelings between the two, Kerry said, scoffing at the notion.

But the concerns aired in the NBC report appear to be playing out as Sanders narrowly lost Iowa to Buttigieg and is leading several New Hampshire polls while Biden has already said he doesn’t think he’ll do well in Tuesday’s Granite State primary.

Others in Biden’s orbit continue to point to his strength with Democratic voters of color, hoping South Carolina will rocket him back into his front-runner status.

But in New Hampshire, a state that helped boost Kerry to the nomination 16 years ago, the former secretary of state said he continues to see the election through the lens of Biden’s campaign slogan. It’s a “battle for the soul of the nation,” he told the small crowd.

When asked how well Biden had to do in New Hampshire to keep his donors and allies happy, Kerry deferred.

“I’m not a prognosticator, and I don’t want to get into hypotheticals,” Kerry said. “I think Joe’s fighting for every vote that he can get.”

