The latest Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll shows the Minnesota Democrat catapulting to third place, with 14 percent, ahead of former vice president Joe Biden, the once-presumptive front-runner for the nomination, and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who at one time topped the polls here. On Monday morning, Klobuchar announced that her campaign has raised more than $3 million in small online donations since Friday’s debate.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Senator Amy Klobuchar has spent much of the 2020 primary race mentioned as an add on, one of those “also-running” candidates milling below the top tier.

Her rise could spell disaster for both Warren and Biden, both of whom could be seriously wounded if beaten Tuesday by a candidate who was barely on the map just a few weeks ago.

Joe Trippi, a Democratic strategist and veteran campaign manager, said Klobuchar placing ahead of Warren in New Hampshire “would finish Warren’s candidacy off."

If Warren is losing support among progressives to Sanders, which Trippi said clearly seems to be the case, and then loses her status as the top woman in the race, it doesn’t necessarily make Klobuchar a real contender for the nomination “but it could be a real problem for Warren going forward. Where, moving forward, can you turn in around?”

In an interview with the Globe on Sunday, Klobuchar said she didn’t know whose voters were switching to support her, but from what she’s hearing anecdotally, she believes her debate performance Friday caught voters’ attention.

“A lot of independents are getting sick and tired of Donald Trump, and those are the exact people we need to win,” said Klobuchar.

Hillary Clinton won New Hampshire in the 2016 general election by only 2,000 votes, so Granite State voters “are very aware of the politics of this and what it would mean to have someone heading up a ticket that can actually bring those people in,” Klobuchar said.

That’s the heart of Klobuchar’s message to voters here — less extreme than colleagues such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, she says can attract a wide array of voters, including moderates, independents, and even some who voted for Trump in 2016. She likes to say she “has the receipts,” pointing to her record of strong wins in bright red parts of Minnesota and how she helped down-ticket Democrats win there, too.

Asked about news reports that Trump’s reelection campaign plans to work to flip her home state to his column in November, Klobuchar suggested Democrats should be worried about that prospect before pointing to a poll from her home state paper that showed her doing best of all the Democratic contenders in a hypothetical matchup with Trump.

“I’m not going to be the pundit,” she said, when asked if she is concerned Sanders would not be able to hold her home state. “I just think that if history here is any instruction, you look at who won these races in harder states.” She said she has “excelled” in tough areas such as suburban districts “while still having the highest voter turnout in the country, which means a huge urban turnout that supported me."

Seeing Klobuchar in person on Sunday convinced Cathy Caproy, 65, to vote for the Minnesota senator as the best candidate to defeat Trump.

"I think she has the strength and ability to do what needs to be done to beat Donald Trump,” the Boscawen, N.H., resident said standing in the aftermath of an at-capacity event Klobuchar held at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester.

Caproy, who describes herself as moderate rather than left-leaning, said she had been considering Biden, too, but came away from seeing him in recent days worried about his age, as well as the “baggage” surrounding his son, Hunter Biden.

“I like Amy’s energy," she said, echoing a sentiment several pro-Klobuchar voters expressed in interviews.

As for what a “victory” in New Hampshire would look like for her, Klobuchar said it would be exceeding expectations like she did in Iowa.

“We are clearly surging, no one can doubt that, since the debate,” she said. “We don’t know where this is going to end up, but all I know is I’m not going to be chained to my Senate desk” during impeachment proceedings like she was in the run-up to Iowa. “I’m going to be able to go everywhere.”

