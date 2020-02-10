The Democratic candidates running for the presidential nomination are criss-crossing New Hampshire on Monday, the last full day of campaigning before voters go to the polls in the first-in-the nation primary state. Globe reporters are with the campaigns, and are providing live dispatches as the candidates make their final pitches to voters.

Posted: 1:46 p.m.

Pete Buttigieg knocks Bernie Sanders on health care

Pete Buttigieg spoke in New Hampshire on Monday. Matt Rourke/Associated Press

By Laura Krantz

PLYMOUTH, N.H. – Pete Buttigieg criticized rival Bernie Sanders in a speech Monday morning at Plymouth State University, calling the Vermont senator’s universal healthcare plan too extreme and questioning how he would pay for it.

Buttigieg said a majority of Americans agree that everyone should have insurance, but he said that pushing for an entirely government-backed system would alienate some voters and hurt Democrats’ chances of winning against Trump.

“Knowing how much depends on bringing Americans together, we cannot risk alienating Americans at this critical moment, and that’s where I part ways with my friend Senator Sanders,” Buttigieg told a small crowd of students and community members.

“Just so long as we don’t force every American onto that public plan, that’s the opportunity in front of us or the risk, if we take it all the way to the extreme,” he said.

Buttigieg also questioned how Sanders would pay for his plan, asking whether the senator would actually have to increase taxes on the middle class more than he has already acknowledged.

“How are we going to pay for it? Are we going to pay for it in the form of still further taxes or are we going to pay for it in the form of broken promises?” he said. “Either way we have to choose a responsible approach that can actually get big things done and answer the question of how we’re going to get from point A to point B.”

Posted: 12:11 p.m.

Klobuchar surges in N.H., shaking up race

Senator Amy Klobuchar spoke on Saturday. Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg

By Victoria McGrane

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Senator Amy Klobuchar has spent much of the 2020 primary race mentioned as an add on, one of those “also-running” candidates milling below the top tier.

Well, she sure isn’t milling in obscurity any more.

The latest Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University poll shows the Minnesota Democrat catapulting to third place, with 14 percent, ahead of former vice president Joe Biden, the once-presumptive front-runner for the nomination, and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who at one time topped the polls here. On Monday morning, Klobuchar announced that her campaign has raised more than $3 million in small online donations since Friday’s debate.

Her rise could spell disaster for both Warren and Biden, both of whom could be seriously wounded if beaten Tuesday by a candidate who was barely on the map just a few weeks ago.

Joe Trippi, a Democratic strategist and veteran campaign manager, said Klobuchar placing ahead of Warren in New Hampshire “would finish Warren’s candidacy off."





Posted: 11:55 a.m.

How John Kerry’s mission to boost Joe Biden captures the internal struggle of establishment Democrats

Former secretary of state John Kerry spoke earlier this month. Jordan Gale/The New York Times

By Jazmine Ulloa

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former secretary of state John F. Kerry negotiated the pact with Iran and six world powers meant to stop it from developing nuclear weapons. He was the key Obama administration official behind talks that resulted in 175 nations signing the landmark Paris climate accord to counter rising global temperatures in 2016.

But in a modest campaign office, Kerry was in the midst of perhaps an even more challenging pursuit, far removed from the world stage: attempting to boost the presidential bid of his longtime friend and former Senate colleague Joe Biden in New Hampshire as he falls in the polls.

