Pete Buttigieg embraced New Hampshire supporter Pat Provencher after he spoke at his Get Out the Vote event at Plymouth State University on Feb.10.Erin Clark/Globe StaffA person walked past two cars wrapped in Bernie Sanders logos following a breakfast with Senator Sanders at Ultimate Sports Academy on Feb. 10. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffCharlotte Smith (left) hugged her younger sister Evelyn as they listened to Pete Buttigieg speak in Plymouth.Erin Clark/Globe StaffA man took a video of various candidates in a cafe window in Manchester on Feb 10. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffJoe Biden hugged a supporter while visiting the coastal town of Hampton on Feb. 10.Erin Clark/Globe StaffElizabeth Warren spoke to voters at a Get Out The Vote Rally in Concord on Feb. 9. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffCampaign signs for Pete Buttigieg were scattered across the winterscape in Claremont. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffBernie Sanders shook hands with voters at a Claremont Town Hall on Feb. 9. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffAudience members lifted up their signs while Pete Buttigieg rallied with a crowd at this Get Out the Vote event in Dover on Feb. 9.Erin Clark/Globe StaffAmy Klobuchar laughed at the Nashua Rotary Club Meeting in Nashua on Feb. 10.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffA mother rocked her baby as Bernie Sanders spoke to voters at a Claremont Town Hall. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffPete Buttigieg took a selfie with the audience after he spoke to the crowd in Dover. Erin Clark/Globe StaffA woman looked up through the crowd as she watched Elizabeth Warren speak at a Get Out The Vote Rally in Concord on Feb. 9. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffAndrew Yang jogged out from backstage at Our Rights, Our Courts Forum at the New Hampshire Technical Institute on Feb. 8.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffReporters stood on chairs to catch a glimpse of Bernie Sanders as he spoke at a Concord Get Out The Vote Canvass Launch at the SEA/SEIU Union Hall in Concord. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffPresidential candidates campaign signs along a road in Dover. Erin Clark/Globe StaffElizabeth Warren rallied with supporters at Manchester Community College during a Canvass Kickoff event on Feb. 8.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffRylee Mehung, 7, walked on the arms of chairs while waiting for Senator Elizabeth Warren to rally with supporters at Manchester Community College on Feb. 8.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffPete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, and Bernie Sanders responded to a question during the debate at St. Anselm College on Feb. 7.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffWomen and girls listened as Elizabeth Warren spoke at a Get Out The Vote event at Tupelo Music Hall in Derry. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffSupporters of Andrew Yang crossed the street in front of St. Anselm College hours before the seven Democratic candidates debated at the school on Feb. 7.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffElizabeth Warren spoke at a Derry Get Out The Vote event at Tupelo Music Hall on Feb. 7.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA cheering crowd welcomed Bernie Sanders to the stage while he was campaigning at the Hampshire Hills Athletic Club a week before the New Hampshire Primary in Milford.Erin Clark/Globe StaffAmy Klobuchar addressed the crown during a get out the vote event at Dartmouth College on Feb. 8 in Hanover.Drew Angerer/GettyRebecca Phelps (left) took a picture with her sister Jane Allen before they listened to Bernie Sanders at the Hampshire Hills Athletic Club on Feb 4.Erin Clark/Globe StaffSenator Elizabeth Warren held a town hall at the Colonial Theatre in Keene on Feb.4. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff