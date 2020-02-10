Biden took shots at Trump’s 2017 tax law, which the former vice president said benefited the wealthy and Trump’s friends on Wall Street over struggling middle class Americans. He blasted the president’s cuts to Medicaid and school lunch programs for needy families. And he argued Trump wasn’t just devastating “the heart and soul of the nation” but the economy as well.

“He tells the American people that America should accept the devil’s bargain, that it’s okay...to sell the soul of this nation to help a few very, very wealthy people,” he told an audience inside a snow-covered church. “He’s dead wrong.”

GILFORD, N.H. — With President Trump set to hold a rally in New Hampshire Monday, Joe Biden opened his last day of campaigning here before the nation’s first primary by training his criticism squarely on him and the economy.

It was a change for Biden, who has spent the past few days taking subtle and not-so-subtle jabs at his two top Democratic rivals, former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Trump is planning to hold a rally in Manchester on the eve of Tuesday’s presidential primary, a move some view as him trolling his Democratic rivals. Trump, who is expected to handily win the Republican New Hampshire primary, held a similar rally in Des Moines in the week before the Iowa caucuses.

Biden on Monday blasted him for the moves, asking the audience members whether they had ever seen a president so interested in the Democratic primary. And he criticized congressional Republicans who declined to vote to impeach or remove Trump.

Trump was wrong in believing he could benefit from the economic headwind this election, Biden argued, saying “the president had made everything worse by every metric.”

“He talks about the longest job growth in American history,” Biden said. “Guess where he got that good economy from?”

“You,” someone yelled in the audience, referring to Biden’s eight years as President Obama’s vice president when the economy rebounded from the Great Recession.

“The Obama-Biden administration,” Biden answered.

