People assumed that no one cared about his agenda then, he said. “Well, it turns out that the people of New Hampshire did!” Sanders exclaimed.

“Four years ago when I came to New Hampshire I had a series of proposals that the political establishment said was very radical, too extreme,” Sanders told a young crowd in a field house at Franklin Pierce University Monday afternoon.

RINDGE, N.H.—Senator Bernie Sanders criss-crossed the state Monday to ask New Hampshire voters who backed his long-shot progressive bid four years ago to cast their votes once again for a political revolution that could be for real this time.

This time, a win in New Hampshire would likely launch him to the Democratic nomination, Sanders claimed, boosting his chances in Nevada, South Carolina and the Super Tuesday states. “If we win here tomorrow I think we have a path to victory for the Democratic nomination,” he said to cheers.

For the past several days in a row, Sanders, 78, has called out his surging 38-year-old rival, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, by name for fundraising from billionaires, suggesting he wouldn’t fight for working people. But the senator dropped that line of attack on the first two stops of his final, hectic day on the trail before voting begins, instead focusing on the meat and potatoes of his pitch: tackling the “greed and corruption” of Wall Street, pharmaceutical companies and other corporations.

But while rallying his campaign’s volunteers behind a strip mall in Nashua on his third stop of the day, Sanders reminded his most ardent supporters of that key difference.

“One of the things that differentiates our campaign from other campaigns—my friend Mr. Buttigieg and my friend Joe Biden, they have dozens and dozens of billionaires contributing to their campaign,” Sanders said while standing on a loading dock and addressing supporters wedged between a dumpster and his makeshift stage. “They have more than 40 billionaires contributing. We don’t have any billionaires!”

The senator’s surrogates continued to up the pressure on the crowds he drew Sunday.

“New Hampshire, it’s all on you,” said Nina Turner, the campaign’s co-chair. Addressing the mostly young fans in the field house, she said, “Some people doubt that you’re going to come out to vote—we need to show them!”

Former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon, who launched an unsuccessful primary challenge to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, also urged the crowd not to lose their resolve to vote for Sanders. She said she supported Hillary Clinton four years ago, believing she was the “safe” choice and that Sanders’ ideas would not become reality. But now, Sanders “has taken what used to be the far left of the Democratic Party and has put it dead center.”

Nixon warned that yearning for an uncontroversial candidate who everyone can support is a “mirage.”

“Tell your friends, stop worrying about who other people are going to vote for. Who are you going to vote for?” The crowd shouted back, “Bernie!”

Sanders did not take any questions from voters or the media for the first half of his day.

Earlier Monday, Sanders stressed during a speech at a sports center in Manchester that while he liked all the other candidates running and considered them his “friends,” he believed he was the only one who had built a movement behind him to make change happen once elected.

“That is what tomorrow is about,” Sanders said. “It is about bringing our people together to begin the process to end the presidency of Donald Trump and to transform our country so that we have an economy and a government that work for all of us, not just big campaign contributors.”

Sanders will end the day with a rally in Durham featuring progressive social media star Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the band the Strokes.

Liz Goodwin can be reached at elizabeth.goodwin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin