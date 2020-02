Re “On the Red Line, it’s a tunnel vision” (Page A1, Jan. 29): Any commuters who enjoy the momentary view of Boston between Kendall and Charles/MGH should really try riding their bicycle over the bridge. Not only is the view from the Longfellow Bridge nicer in the fresh air, but you can stop at the top and get a much better photo. (Just remember to keep the bike lane clear, thanks!)

Jon Kiparsky