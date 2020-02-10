Re “An Oval Office square-shooter” by Thomas Farragher (Metro, Feb. 3): I question David Gergen’s promotion of centrism. Ideally, we should seek solutions and bring people along, but there’s no longer efficacy in that approach. People’s minds are made up, and rational arguments about issues, from judicial to environmental, don’t seem to matter. Gergen himself doesn’t appear to focus on issues that are before the voters but describes the Democratic candidates as “decent,” and comments on the makeup of the ticket. Meanwhile, his milquetoast response to President Trump’s wrongdoing, despite his fear of Trump’s behavior if reelected, sends a chill up my spine. It’s time to take a stand even if it’s not one that everyone will follow.

Marjorie Lee