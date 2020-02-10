But now this election cycle, a daughter of Massachusetts — Senator Elizabeth Warren — is fighting for a third or even fourth place finish . At least that’s what the polls say. Of course Warren is also going up against Senator Bernie Sanders, a favorite son of neighboring Vermont. Yet in 2004, Kerry prevailed over former Vermont Governor Howard Dean.

New Hampshire primary voters usually reward the sons of Massachusetts — from Democrats John Kennedy, Michael Dukakis, Paul Tsongas, and John Kerry to Republicans Henry Cabot Lodge and Mitt Romney — with sweet victory. In 1980, Ted Kennedy lost to Jimmy Carter, but he was running against an incumbent president and still answering for Chappaquiddick.

Advertisement

What’s going on here? Is it a simple case of bungled strategy because Warren embraced “Medicare for All” and came up with a health care financing plan no one liked? That’s the general consensus from pollsters and pundits.

What about gender? “Morning Joe’s” Donny Deutsch couldn’t have been more blunt when he said last Friday about Warren: “Do we want to invite her into our bedrooms and living rooms every day for four years?” Such in-your-face sexism doesn’t explain everything. Warren’s competition is not just Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. It’s also Amy Klobuchar, whose fresh momentum could put the senator from Minnesota ahead of the senator from Massachusetts on primary day.

Klobuchar is not talking about a million plans and their details. She’s talking about what it’s going to take to beat President Trump and making the case it has to be someone who can appeal to voters in the flyover states and someone who, in fact, has won in Trump districts in a statewide race. Warren says she’s ready to do battle with Trump. But she lost the narrative over what that battle is: what we need to do as a country to ensure that everyone has a path to succeed and why she’s the best person to take the fight to this president. The larger theme is lost in granular policy and Warren’s argument that corruption is the root of all political evil.

Advertisement

Warren’s fade in New Hampshire polls is largely attributed to her “I’m with Bernie” stand on Medicare for All, followed up by pressure — to which she eventually succumbed — to tell voters how she would pay for it. “The long delay in rolling out those details gave voters pause,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Research Center, which has been tracking New Hampshire voters. "Up to that point, she had successfully carved out the policy wonk persona with position papers on every issue and a ready made response of ‘I have a plan for this,’ which had given her an advantage over other Democrats.”

In the end, coming up with an actual financing plan turned out to be a tactical mistake. Unfair as it may be, Sanders gets to satisfy the purists by standing up for Medicare for All without ever putting a price tag on it. Also, there’s only room for one billionaire basher in this race. And, it’s Sanders — the same candidate who beat Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire in 2016.

Warren will never be left enough for the Bernie Bros. But she’s also too left for the moderates. So she’s stuck in a sort of political no-man’s land — or no-woman’s land.

Advertisement

But let’s hold off on the political obituaries until Tuesday’s results are tallied. Remember, a presidential candidate from Massachusetts always brings a strong ground game. And behind the scenes, Warren’s home state allies will fight hard to get out her vote. New Hampshire is all about momentum. If it shifts away from Buttigieg or Klobuchar, and Warren capitalizes on it, she has a chance to beat expectations.

Bill Clinton did that in 1992, when he turned himself into the “Comeback Kid” by coming in second to Tsongas, whose victory in New Hampshire was the highlight of his campaign. Indeed, of all the men from Massachusetts who won the New Hampshire primary since 1960, only one made it to the White House.

But if Warren’s campaign collapses after New Hampshire, that will be cold consolation.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.