Boston Ballet will actually begin its season with an October engagement in New York City, at the newly opened Shed cultural center on West 30th Street. The company will present “Triple Bill” — a Forsythe world premiere, “Blake Works I,” and “Playlist (EP)” — there before bringing the program to Boston (Nov. 5-15). The Forsythe world premiere, a co-commission with the Shed, will be set to a score by his frequent collaborator Thom Willems. “Blake Works I” and “Playlist (EP)” will be familiar, the company having staged them in March 2019. “Blake Works I,” which Forsythe created for the Paris Opera Ballet in 2016, is set to British singer-songwriter James Blake’s 2016 album “The Colour in Anything”; “Playlist (EP)” is set to Forsythe favorites, from Peven Everett’s “Surely Shorty” to Barry’s White’s “Sha La La Means I Love You.”

Boston Ballet’s 2020–2021 season at the Citizens Bank Opera House will include six world premieres, Christopher Wheeldon’s version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the company’s first performance of a work by American Ballet Theatre artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky, and the return of “The Sleeping Beauty.” It’ll open in November with a William Forsythe “Triple Bill” and close in May with “ChoreograpHER,” part of the company’s ChoreograpHER initiative “in support of emerging female choreographers.”

Following “The Nutcracker” (Nov. 27–Dec. 31), the spring season will begin with “Titans” (Feb. 18-28): another Forsythe world premiere, Ratmansky’s “Symphony No. 9,” and George Balanchine’s “Ballo della Regina.” Set to the ballet music Giuseppe Verdi wrote for the third act of his opera “Don Carlos,” “Ballo della Regina” is a bravura piece Balanchine created for Merrill Ashley in 1978; Boston Ballet last did it in 2007. “Symphony No. 9” might prompt thoughts of Beethoven, Schubert, Dvořák, Bruckner, or Mahler. But the piece is actually the first part of Ratmansky’s “Shostakovich Trilogy,” which got its full-scale premiere from American Ballet Theatre in 2013. Ratmansky has made 11 Shostakovich ballets; this one is set to the symphony Shostakovich was commissioned to write at the end of World War II. The Soviet authorities expected an epic in praise of Stalin and the Russian victory; what they got was a 25-minute piece full of humor.

Advertisement

March will bring “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” to music by Felix Mendelssohn. The last two times Boston Ballet presented the Shakespeare tale, in 2007 and 2011, it was in the Balanchine version. This time out (March 4-14), we’re getting the ballet that Wheeldon did for Colorado Ballet in 1997. It differs in detail from the Balanchine, but you can still expect to see Puck, Titania, Oberon, the quartet of mismatched lovers, and lots of charming fairies.

Advertisement

That will be followed by “The Sleeping Beauty” (April 30–May 16), which last had a full run from the company in May 2017, though there was an “encore” week of performances in May 2018. And finally, there’s “ChoreograpHER” (May 20-30), which will offer world premieres by Dutch choreographer Nanine Linning, New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck, former Boston Ballet principal dancer Melissa Hough, and, in collaboration, visual artist Shantell Martin and Boston Ballet principal dancer Lia Cirio.

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.