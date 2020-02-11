I thoroughly enjoyed “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” a new Apple TV+ series from some of the folks behind “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” It’s a workplace comedy set in the world of video games, as we watch an eccentric ensemble develop and design a hugely successful series of games called “Mythic Quest.” Naturally, the struggles of the coworkers wind up looking a bit like the struggles of the game characters — but less violent, physically at least.

The show has a “Silicon Valley” vibe, as it makes fun of high-tech visionary gurus, the cranky people around them, and the eternal clashes between money and creativity. But the characters are more colorful on “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” and — whoa! — there are a few women among them, including a pair of product testers who may be falling in love. I like each member of the ensemble, not least of all F. Murray Abraham as a drunk writer who puts together narratives for the game even though he’s never played a video game. As the game’s creator and the office boss, Rob McElhenney is great as the grandiose Ian Grimm, who has major — and comic — masculinity issues.