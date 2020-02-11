“As soon as they learned about the incident… IT teams worked swiftly to quarantine the affected PPOC systems, and secured the unaffected ones to ensure no further impact,” Children’s Hospital spokeswoman Kristen Dattoli said in an email.

The hospital itself was not affected, a spokeswoman said. The “system outage” was at the Pediatric Physicians’ Organization at Children’s, a network of 500 doctors and other providers across the state who are affiliated with the hospital.

The problem was discovered Monday afternoon and had not been resolved by Tuesday evening. Children’s Hospital officials said they were still investigating whether the attack exposed private patient information.

Advertisement

The Pediatric Physicians’ Organization includes more than 100 practice locations statewide, with more than 350,000 patients. The practices use an Epic Systems electronic health record program.

Dattoli said most of the physician offices did not cancel appointments but allowed families to reschedule. They used paper to record patient visits while the computers were down.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.