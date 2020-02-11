Uber Technologies, Inc. on Tuesday introduced Uber Pet in Boston and surrounding communities, which allows riders to connect with pet-friendly drivers , for a price.

The service, which costs $6, lets Uber users know whether their driver has agreed to carry non-service animal pets.

“This makes sure that the rider has peace of mind that when the car shows up, it will be animal friendly,” said Harry Hartfield, an Uber spokesman. “And the driver is getting a little extra money for putting in the work — maybe [there’s] a dog shed or it takes longer to get it in and out.”