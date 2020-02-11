Uber Technologies, Inc. on Tuesday introduced Uber Pet in Boston and surrounding communities, which allows riders to connect with pet-friendly drivers , for a price.
The service, which costs $6, lets Uber users know whether their driver has agreed to carry non-service animal pets.
“This makes sure that the rider has peace of mind that when the car shows up, it will be animal friendly,” said Harry Hartfield, an Uber spokesman. “And the driver is getting a little extra money for putting in the work — maybe [there’s] a dog shed or it takes longer to get it in and out.”
Hartfield said drivers who agree to pick up riders with pets will receive the majority of the $6 charge, but he did not specify how much.
Even if drivers opt-out of Uber Pet, they will still be required to accept service animals at no extra cost to passengers..
In addition to Boston, Uber Pet was also rolled out in Chicago, Las Vegas, New Orleans, and Orlando on Tuesday.
