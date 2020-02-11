The Good Food Awards were recently announced, and 27 products from New England artisan food makers won the accolade. From cider to pickles, coffee, chocolate and cheese, the San Francisco-based annual competition draws attention to food crafters around the country who produce products that stand out not only because they’re delicious and authentic, but created sustainably and socially responsibly. The judges — food professionals, industry leaders, grocers, chefs, writers, and others — evaluated 2,000 entries this year in a blind tasting using strict guidelines. The Good Food Foundation started the contest in 2011, and since then the number of items entered made with respect for the environment has significantly increased. “The competition has grown from 7 to 17 categories, says Katherine Harris of the foundation.

“This year we received our first entry from Guam,” she says. You can recognize a food that’s earned the prestigious honor when you notice a blue Good Food Awards seal on a package. Here’s the list of New England winners.