The Good Food Awards were recently announced, and 27 products from New England artisan food makers won the accolade. From cider to pickles, coffee, chocolate and cheese, the San Francisco-based annual competition draws attention to food crafters around the country who produce products that stand out not only because they’re delicious and authentic, but created sustainably and socially responsibly. The judges — food professionals, industry leaders, grocers, chefs, writers, and others — evaluated 2,000 entries this year in a blind tasting using strict guidelines. The Good Food Foundation started the contest in 2011, and since then the number of items entered made with respect for the environment has significantly increased. “The competition has grown from 7 to 17 categories, says Katherine Harris of the foundation.
“This year we received our first entry from Guam,” she says. You can recognize a food that’s earned the prestigious honor when you notice a blue Good Food Awards seal on a package. Here’s the list of New England winners.
Beer Crosspath, Allagash Brewing Co., Portland, Maine
Cheese Prufrock, The Grey Barn and Farm, Chilmark
Chocolate White Lemon Thyme Bar, Chequessett Chocolate, North Truro; Special Reserve with Las Palomas Coffee, Goodnow Farms Chocolate, Sudbury
Cider Honeycrisp Cider and Redfield - Estate Series Cider, Champlain Orchards Cidery, Shoreham, Vt; Light of the Sun, Stormalong Cider, Sherborn
Coffee Ethiopian Gera, Barrington Coffee Roasting Co., Lee; Ethiopia Jebicho, Speckled Ax Wood Roasted Coffee, Portland, Maine; Ethiopian Shakiso Kayon Mountain Organic, Beanstock Coffee, Eastham
Confection Maine Sea Salt Caramel Sauce, Dean’s Sweets, Portland, Maine; Organic Coffee Infused Vermont Maple Cream, Mount Mansfield Maple Products, Winooski, Vt.; Pumpkin Seed Chipotle Toffee, Vermont Amber Organic Toffee, White River Junction, Vt.; Cinnamon Goat’s Milk Caramel, Fat Toad Farm, Brookfield, Vt.
Grains Organic Pearled Farro and Organic Corn Polenta, Maine Grains, Skowhegan, Maine; Organic Stone Ground Organic Corn Tortillas, Vermont Tortilla Co., Shelburne, Vt.
Honey Beverly Farms Wildflower Honey, Beverly Bees, Beverly; Autumnal Wildflower Honey, Posto Bello, Camden, Maine
Pantry Smoked Maple Sriracha, Sugar Bob’s Finest Kind, Londonderry, Vt.
Pickles Sea-Chi (kimchi made from raw kelp), Atlantic Sea Farms, Saco, Maine; Organic Nettle Kraut and Organic Beet Kvass, Real Pickles, Greenfield
Preserves Raspberry Redcurrant Geranium Jam, V Smiley Preserves, New Haven, Vt.
Snacks Cherry Vanilla Bean Granola, Small Batch Organics, Manchester, Vt.
Spirits Vodka, SILO Distillery, Windsor, Vt.; Heritage Cask Whiskey, Stonecutter Spirits, Middlebury, Vt.
For a list of all the winners, visit goodfoodfdn.org.
