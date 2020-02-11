To celebrate Valentine’s Day, you might choose to bake some chocolaty desserts. A new line of baking chocolates from Godiva makes the treats extra special. There are three varieties: baking chips, baking bars, and melting chocolate wafers ($3.50 to $6). The chips (10- to 12-ounce bags) come in milk, semisweet, and bittersweet, while the ½-ounce melting bars for cakes, tarts, mousse, and brownies are available in milk, semisweet, bittersweet, and unsweetened (8 each). Both have recipes on the package. The melting wafers (10-ounce bags) in milk or dark chocolate are for drizzling and for dipping to re-create those chocolate strawberries that tempt you into the Godiva stores — and are an excellent match for flutes of bubbly. Available at Hannaford and Wegmans locations, or go to amazon.com. Not all stores carry all the choices.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND