To celebrate Valentine’s Day, you might choose to bake some chocolaty desserts. A new line of baking chocolates from Godiva makes the treats extra special. There are three varieties: baking chips, baking bars, and melting chocolate wafers ($3.50 to $6). The chips (10- to 12-ounce bags) come in milk, semisweet, and bittersweet, while the ½-ounce melting bars for cakes, tarts, mousse, and brownies are available in milk, semisweet, bittersweet, and unsweetened (8 each). Both have recipes on the package. The melting wafers (10-ounce bags) in milk or dark chocolate are for drizzling and for dipping to re-create those chocolate strawberries that tempt you into the Godiva stores — and are an excellent match for flutes of bubbly. Available at Hannaford and Wegmans locations, or go to amazon.com. Not all stores carry all the choices.
ANN TRIEGER KURLAND
Advertisement
Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.