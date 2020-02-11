John Krasinski had a bonafide hit on his hands in 2018’s drama-thriller “A Quiet Place.” The Newton native wrote, directed, and starred alongside his wife, Emily Blunt, in the film, which earned $340.9 million worldwide. But when Paramount Pictures approached Krasinski about a sequel, he was hesitant about making one at all, much less writing himself a role in the film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly released on Monday, Krasinski also noted that he was wary of the sequel being seen as a “cash grab.”

“I totally understood why the studio wanted to do a sequel for financial reasons,” Krasinski told EW. “I didn’t want anything to do with it because, weirdly, as much as I’m the writer/director, I’m also a huge fan of this movie. I didn’t want to be a part of anything that would be viewed as a cash grab.”