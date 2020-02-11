John Krasinski had a bonafide hit on his hands in 2018’s drama-thriller “A Quiet Place.” The Newton native wrote, directed, and starred alongside his wife, Emily Blunt, in the film, which earned $340.9 million worldwide. But when Paramount Pictures approached Krasinski about a sequel, he was hesitant about making one at all, much less writing himself a role in the film.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly released on Monday, Krasinski also noted that he was wary of the sequel being seen as a “cash grab.”
“I totally understood why the studio wanted to do a sequel for financial reasons,” Krasinski told EW. “I didn’t want anything to do with it because, weirdly, as much as I’m the writer/director, I’m also a huge fan of this movie. I didn’t want to be a part of anything that would be viewed as a cash grab.”
Advertisement
It was unclear whether Krasinski would reprise his role in “A Quiet Place Part II,” because — spoiler alert — his character dies at the end of the first film. But when discussing the film during an appearance on ”The Ellen DeGeneres Show” also on Monday, Krasinski said that he believed his role was helpful in filling in the backstory of the film universe.
“It was one of those things where I wasn’t really going to do a second one because the first one was such a personal experience,” Krasinski said. “It was my love letter to my kids, which looks insane, now that you’re watching that. It was really important for me to continue the metaphor and we actually start dealing with how this all started so there’s a little bit in the movie where you see how it all started.”
“A Quiet Place Part II” sneaks into theaters March 20.