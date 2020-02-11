Serves 2

A romantic night at home with your sweetheart might start with these grilled cheese sandwiches, amped up to be extra-cheesy and extra-crisp, cut into little bites to nibble with glasses of wine. First, lightly toast slices from a brioche loaf to add a little crunch up front. Spread the cool toast with mustard butter and coat the outside of the sandwiches with grated Parmesan. For the inside, layer a slice of flavorful baked ham between blankets of buttery, nutty Italian fontina. Cook them one at a time in a small skillet so they brown evenly. The resulting sandwiches are deep golden and melty. To slice them into bites easily, you'll need to cool them briefly. If you like, make them a few hours ahead, let them cool, cut them up, and reheat on a baking sheet in a 400 degree oven for 5 to 8 minutes, or until hot. It's OK to be cheesy on Valentine's Day.

4 slices from a brioche loaf or other thinly sliced white sandwich bread 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 rounded teaspoon grainy mustard ½ cup shredded Parmesan ½ cup grated Italian fontina 2 slices Black Forest or other flavorful ham

1. In a toaster, lightly toast the bread. Cool completely so the butter does not melt when you spread it on the bread.

2. In a small bowl, mix the butter and mustard. On a cutting board, set the slices in pairs (2 per sandwich). Spread the butter evenly over the outside of 1 slice.

3. On a plate, sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the Parmesan. Place the bread, buttered side down, on the cheese and press lightly so the cheese adheres to the bread. Sprinkle with 2 tablepoons of the fontina and top with 1 slice of ham. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of fontina on the ham. Butter the second side of the sandwich and place it, buttered side up, on top. Sprinkle with 2 tablespoons Parmesan and use a spatula to press the cheese into the bread.

4. Heat a small, nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Cook the sandwich for 2 to 3 minutes on a side, or until golden brown with cheese melting at the edges. Transfer to a wire rack to cool briefly. Layer, assemble, and cook the remaining sandwich in the same way.

5. With a serrated knife, cut each sandwich into 9 pieces. Set them on a plate and serve hot.

Sally Pasley Vargas