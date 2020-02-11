Makes 16 squares or 32 small bars

Loaded with chocolate -- unsweetened and bittersweet, along with cocoa powder and miniature chips -- these brownies are intense and deeply flavored. Take care not to over-bake the batter so the brownies are moist. They are done when the edges pull away slightly from the sides of the pan. After they cool and you cut up the bars, dust the tops with confectioners' sugar. You can add a scoop of ice cream, but they don't really need anything else. A 9-inch square pan of brownies gives you plenty for Valentine's dinner and lots of spares.

Butter (for the pan) Flour (for the pan) 3 ounces unsweetened chocolate, coarsely chopped 1 ounce bittersweet chocolate, coarsely chopped 1 cup flour ½ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ cup natural unsweetened cocoa powder ½ cup mini semisweet chocolate chips ¾ cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 ⅓ cups granulated sugar 2 eggs plus 1 extra yolk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract Confectioners' sugar (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch square pan. Dust the pan with flour, tapping out the excess.

2. In a heatproof bowl over hot but not boiling water, melt the unsweetened and bittersweet chocolate. Remove the bowl from the water, wipe the bottom of the bowl dry, and set the chocolate aside to cool.

3. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, salt, and cocoa powder.

4. In another bowl, toss the chocolate chips with 1/2 teaspoon of the flour mixture.

5. In an electric mixer, cream the butter at medium speed for 2 minutes. Add the granulated sugar in 3 additions, beating for 45 seconds after each addition. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then the extra yolk, mixing well after each. Blend in the vanilla.

6. With the mixer set on its lowest speed, blend in the melted chocolate thoroughly. Add the flour mixture and beat only until blended. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a large metal spoon, stir the chips into the batter.

7. Transfer the batter to the baking pan and spread it evenly, smoothing the top. Bake the brownies for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the entire cake pulls away slightly from the sides of the pan. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

8. Make 2 cuts in both directions to shape 9 pieces. If you like, cut each in half to make 18 smaller bars. Use an offset spatula to remove the pieces from the pan. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Lisa Yockelson