An Amesbury recreational marijuana shop can open as early as this weekend after cannabis regulators gave it the necessary sign-off Tuesday.

Alternative Therapies Group Inc. received its “commence operations” notice from the Cannabis Control Commission, allowing it to open after three calendar days — as early as Saturday.

The company already has two recreational marijuana shops open, one in Salem and one in Salisbury. Its Salem store was the third recreational marijuana store to open in Massachusetts, and it began with an appointment-only system.