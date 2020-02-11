AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine lawmakers are going to consider a proposal from state regulators to exempt trade secrets, security, and operating procedures provided to the state by marijuana business from its public records law.

The state legalized recreational marijuana via a public vote in 2016, and the first legal marijuana businesses are expected to open this spring. The new proposal to conceal industry information from public records is from the state's Office of Marijuana Policy, which has shepherded rules and regulations about legalization.