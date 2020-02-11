A box truck crash in Brighton injured a driver and backed up traffic on the Massachusetts Turnpike Tuesday morning, State Police said.
The truck slammed into a wall on the eastbound ramp from Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive around 5:30 a.m., Trooper Dustin Fitch said. Diesel fuel then began leaking from the truck, Fitch said.
The driver sustained minor injuries, Fitch said.
One lane near the crash remains closed as crews clean up the scene, Fitch said. Police are not sure how long traffic delays will last.
The crash remains under investigation.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.
