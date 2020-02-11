A Brockton teen died after his car rolled over on Interstate 495 in Wareham Monday night, Massachusetts State Police said.

Ajani Mitchell, 19, was driving down the northbound side of Interstate 495 when his 2020 Nissan Rouge left the roadway and rolled over in the woods around 10 p.m., police said. Troopers found Mitchell trapped inside his car near mile marker .2 when they arrived at the scene, they said.

Mitchell was pulled from the vehicle and taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham, where he later died, police said.