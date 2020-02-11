The alleged assault occurred during a noontime dispensing of medication at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center, agency spokesman Jason Dobson said in a statement. The officer was assaulted by an inmate, who was not named by authorities, through the food slot of his door. According to Dobson, the inmate forcibly grabbed the officer before she was able to pull free.

A female correction officer at a maximum-security prison in Shirley was allegedly assaulted with “an unknown liquid” Tuesday by an inmate who then lit items in his cell on fire, according to the state Department of Correction.

After the fire in the cell, the inmate was evacuated and staff put out the fire. Inmates in nearby cells were also evacuated and were treated for smoke inhalation by medical staff at the prison, said Dobson. Both the correction officer who was assaulted and the prisoner who allegedly assaulted her are being treated at outside hospitals. The prison was not placed on lockdown.

The incident remains under investigation, and drew the response of Lancaster firefighters, according to Dobson. The correctional center, which is the state’s only maximum-security prison, is located near the Shirley-Lancaster line.

According to the DOC, the assault and fire occurred in one of the prison’s restrictive housing units, and the preliminary investigation indicates that the fire may have been sparked with a battery the inmate had in a radio.

Tuesday’s incident happened a little more than a month after a brutal attack at the prison sent four correctional officers to the hospital. It also occurred a week after an “inmate-on-inmate” stabbing at the facility that left one prisoner with non-life-threatening injuries and prompted a lockdown.

In the Jan. 10 attack, prison authorities have said in court documents that one officer suffered head trauma and a badly broken nose, while another had a broken jaw and broken vertebrae in his neck during the attack. Officials have said that inmates tried to take an officer hostage by dragging him into a cell, but the officer broke free.

Advocates have alleged the attack on the guards led to a retaliation on prisoners. The DOC has countered that it will “vigorously defend the actions and decisions necessary to protect staff, inmates, and visitors" at the prison.

After the attack, prison officials, in court documents, said there was a need to "separate inmates from one another in an effort to prevent future disturbances and attacks on staff and inmates.” Inmates needed to be screened to determine "appropriate housing placements,” according to court documents.

Following the violent fracas last month, inmates with serious disciplinary infractions are now housed in the north side of the prison, while inmates without disciplinary infractions are housed on the south side of the facility, according to authorities.





