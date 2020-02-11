Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a Plymouth man trapped in his pickup truck following a crash with a cement truck in Falmouth Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

At 10:11 a.m., Falmouth police responded to a report of a crash involving a cement truck and a pickup truck by Thomas B. Landers Road at Research Road, according to a Facebook post from the Falmouth Police Department. Investigators found that the driver of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old Plymouth man, had failed to yield and collided with the cement truck.

On scene, Falmouth firefighters found the Plymouth man trapped inside his truck, Deputy Chief Scott Thrasher said. Using the Jaws of Life to cut back the roof, firefighters freed the man through the passenger’s side of the truck.