“I’m going to declare that I’ve exceeded expectations no matter what,” he told the Globe at the Amherst Elementary School, the 12th polling location he had visited on Tuesday.

Having won just 1 percent of the vote in Iowa, former Massachusetts governor William F. Weld wasn’t pretending he had a real chance to defeat President Trump in the nation’s first Republican presidential primary.

He declined to enumerate his expectations. “The goal is to go all the way, ideally — to catch lightning in a bottle,” he said.

No matter the outcome, he vowed to continue on through at least Super Tuesday on March 3.

If he continues to lose — as is all but certain — Weld said he would likely endorse one of the Democrats, so long as the candidate was not too far to the left, he said. If Senator Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic nomination, he said would likely endorse the Libertarian.

Under no circumstances would he support Trump, whom he hoped would have been removed from office after being impeached, he said.

When asked if this would be his last presidential campaign — in 2016, he ran as the Libertarian Party’s vice presidential candidate — he said that was likely.

Then he quickly corrected himself.

“Wait,” he said, “if I’m the incumbent, I reserve the right to run for re-election.”

David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.