A staff worker at CB Equestrian found Scottie, a 6-year-old Welsh pony, suffering from the violent attack after arriving at the Derby Lane barn for a morning feeding around 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to barn owner and trainer Claire Bangert. Scottie and three other horses had also been freed from their stalls sometime during the night.

An unknown intruder at a Harwich stable impaled a horse with a snapped pitchfork handle sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, according to police.

After being treated by a veterinarian on scene, Scottie underwent surgery to remove the 1.5 inch-thick handle, according to Bangert. He was in stable condition on Monday.

“Remarkably, he survived the removal,” Bangert said. “The next two days will be critical to see if he develops any infections.”

Police are working to identify the person who attacked Scottie, but so far there have been no arrests, Sergeant Aram Goshgarian said. He described the injury as “horrible,” saying that he had trouble putting it out of his mind after leaving work on Sunday.

“I just kept seeing that poor horse,” he said.

Scottie stays at the stable, but he belongs to a Marstons Mills resident, Bangert said.

Bangert described Scottie as a “social, hilarious, friendly little pony” at the start of a career in appearing in competitions.

“He loves everybody that he meets,” she said.

The barn is located in a somewhat secluded area, surrounded by fence along a dirt road, Bangert said. All six horses in Scottie’s stable building were in their stalls when last seen around 9:30 or 10 p.m. the night before.

The stable door was not locked or monitored with a surveillance system at the time of the attack, though Bangert has since installed cameras, she said.

She does not know what time the attack occurred, but learned that some of her neighbors’ dogs reacted to a disturbance around 2:30 a.m.

Bangert said she has faith that the local law enforcement will find the person responsible.

"All we can do is secure and surveil and hope for Scottie’s continued improvement and recovery.