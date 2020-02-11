Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I'm Dan McGowan and by about 10 p.m. tonight, URI basketball will be in first place in the A-10. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

The polls have opened in New Hampshire for the first-in-the-nation (that’s what #fitn stands for) presidential primary, which means it’s probably going to be a really long night for my Globe colleagues.

Advertisement

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the storylines that have emerged since last week’s disastrous Iowa caucuses, here’s a special roundup to help you sound smart when you make predictions about the race with your friends today.

The Globe has an experienced group of reporters in New Hampshire today, and covering the entire race. Your subscriptions make that possible. To get a special deal on your subscription, shoot me an email today at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.

What the polls say

We had a daily tracking poll between Feb. 3 and Feb. 9 – similar to the ones that candidates conduct – and it’s safe to say there was a lot of movement in a week. US Senator Bernie Sanders has maintained a small lead throughout, but US Senator Amy Klobuchar had a ton of momentum heading into today.

The story in pictures

If you’re more of a visual learner, here are all the best photos from the final day of campaigning as candidates criss-crossed the state to make their case to voters.

What’s next for Joe Biden

It’s never easy being the favorite nationally, and the former vice president has learned that the hard way. He’s already suggesting that he can survive a fourth-place finish today, in large part because he is still a strong favorite to win in South Carolina. My colleague Jazmine Ulloa has a smart story on John Kerry’s effort to boost Biden.

Advertisement

The Globe didn’t endorse… yet

Our editorial board normally takes a position before New Hampshire, but this year it chose to call for an end to Iowa and New Hampshire going first. The board is expected to endorse a candidate at some point.

Dixville Notch goes Bloomberg

That’s right. Michael Bloomberg hasn’t spent much time in New Hampshire, but he still won the small community that voted shortly after midnight Tuesday.

We’re not just in New Hampshire

Today’s a big day in the Granite State, but the Globe sent a team of reporters to key battleground states for a compelling series of stories over the last few months. Check them out here.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.