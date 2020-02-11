To meet that mandate, Hill said, the ward put on a full-court press for volunteers, advertising heavily on social media and relying on word of mouth to draw people.

“A lot of people will put aside 15 minutes to vote,” said Hill, who added that the state has made a push recently for polling places to get voters in and out within 15 minutes. “But they can’t do 30 minutes.”

DOVER, N.H. — Here at the Elks Lodge on Durham Road, Ward 4 moderator Kate Hill entered the day with a goal: None of her voters would be subjected to an overly lengthy wait on her watch.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, it seemed to be working.

Hill estimated that the primary featured some 50-percent more volunteers than the ward had had in the past — and lines, she said, had average wait times of around three minutes or less.

At any given point Tuesday, the Elks Lodge had 19 volunteers working — and between 30 and 40 scheduled for the day, including a group of high school honor students who would be helping with counting voting data and statistics.

The push had worked so well, in fact, that Hill had to turn away two volunteers, the first time that’s happened.

There was always the chance of a late rush — the morning’s bad weather might’ve delayed some from heading to the polls, some theorized.

But volunteers seemed confident that they’d be able to handle anything that came their way.

“We’re determined to get them through,” said Suzanne Moulton-Gertig, a retired college professor who was working as a greeter. “Everybody votes, and everybody goes home happy.”

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.