But their night of mischievous fun took a deadly turn early Sunday morning when the car they were riding in went off the road.

“These kids just thought they were going out for a joyride,” said Ashley Pouliot, 33, who knew all three victims of the fatal crash in Clinton, north of Augusta.

The deaths of three young people in a fatal crash Sunday has shaken a small Maine town.

Thomas Porfirio, 15, and sisters Emily and Ashlin Baker, ages 14 and 12, were killed in the crash. Twelve-year-old Nevaeh Wilson was injured, and the 16-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, was also hospitalized, according to Clinton police.

The five were found in a car off Hinckley Road in Clinton Sunday morning. Porfirio and the Baker sisters were deceased when police arrived at the scene shortly after 7 a.m., police said.

On Sunday, police said the preliminary cause of the crash appeared to be speed and driver inexperience.

Clinton is a town in Kennebec County with a population of just under 3,500.

“We’ve never had a tragedy like this in our town,” said Pouliot. “It’s a small community.”

Pouliot lives in Windsor but knows Porfirio and his family well because she was married to his older brother. But she said Porfirio was much more than a brother-in-law to her. She felt like he was a brother or “one of my own children."

“He was a wonderful kid,” and the Baker sisters “were wonderful girls," she said.

She said Porfirio was in the ninth grade at Lawrence High School in Fairfield, and he loved playing baseball and video games.

She said Porfirio and the other students apparently made a plan to sneak out at night and drive around.

“Tommy has never, ever snuck out of the house before,” she said.

“Kids don’t think about the long-term consequences.”

Roberta Hersom, the superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 49, said in a Facebook post that counselors would be made available to students at Lawrence Junior High School and Lawrence High School.

“Our community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our students, sisters Ashlin and Emily Baker, and Thomas Porfirio,” she wrote in the Facebook post. “Our hearts break for their families at this most unimaginably painful and difficult time, and through the grief they will face for their much beloved children.”

The Clinton Police Department has asked anyone who was in contact with the victims prior to the crash to get in touch to help with investigators.

“The families are processing this terrible tragedy as well as possible,” Clinton police wrote in a Facebook post Monday night. “We have received tremendous support from the Maine State Police since we received the call yesterday morning, and they will continue to help us going forward."

In the post, the police stressed, "We take the care of citizens very seriously I want you to know that we personally met with the parents about the loss of their precious children, and we have prioritized following up with them or those close to them during this terrible time.

“I ask that you refrain from any comments that will impact those involved negatively, this is such an emotional tragedy and we need to be extra sensitive to how our words can effect others,” the post added. "Hold your loved ones close and please do not take this very fragile life for granted!”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.