A man died in Fall River after being accidentally run over by a family member while attempting a car repair Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The victim, 52-year-old Alan Moreau, was returning from a tow shop when he stopped near 748 Pleasant St. to help a 71-year-old family member who was driving a separate car. The family member, identified only as a Taunton resident, had pulled over because he believed the tire of his BMW was rubbing against the bumper.

After working on the bumper with Moreau, the family member got back in his car and began to pull away, believing Moreau had returned to his own car.