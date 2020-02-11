A man died in Fall River after being accidentally run over by a family member while attempting a car repair Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
The victim, 52-year-old Alan Moreau, was returning from a tow shop when he stopped near 748 Pleasant St. to help a 71-year-old family member who was driving a separate car. The family member, identified only as a Taunton resident, had pulled over because he believed the tire of his BMW was rubbing against the bumper.
After working on the bumper with Moreau, the family member got back in his car and began to pull away, believing Moreau had returned to his own car.
“The man immediately felt he had run something over,” prosecutors said in the statement. “The man later told police he thought the bumper had fallen off and that is what he ran over. The man stopped the vehicle, got out to check on what he had run over, and discovered that it was Moreau.”
An off-duty Fall River police officer, who happened to be passing by, delivered first aid. Moreau was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 2 p.m.
No charges have been filed, officials said.