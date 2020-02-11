A man and a woman from Massachusetts were arrested for allegedly carrying fentanyl and other drugs in Hudson, N.H., early Tuesday, Hudson police said in a statement.

Scott Taylor, 34, of Merrimac, and Kelsey Geary, 31, of Lawrence, were driving down Ferry Street when officers pulled them over for a motor vehicle violation at about 12:50 a.m., police said.

Police said they noticed suspicious activity during the stop. Taylor and Geary were arrested when officers allegedly found fentanyl, clonazepam, and suboxone in their possession, police said.