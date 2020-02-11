A man and a woman from Massachusetts were arrested for allegedly carrying fentanyl and other drugs in Hudson, N.H., early Tuesday, Hudson police said in a statement.
Scott Taylor, 34, of Merrimac, and Kelsey Geary, 31, of Lawrence, were driving down Ferry Street when officers pulled them over for a motor vehicle violation at about 12:50 a.m., police said.
Police said they noticed suspicious activity during the stop. Taylor and Geary were arrested when officers allegedly found fentanyl, clonazepam, and suboxone in their possession, police said.
Both suspects were booked and processed at the Hudson Police Department. Geary was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug, while Taylor was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled drug.
Taylor was held on $1,000 cash bail, according to the Hillsborough County Superior Court South clerk’s office. He will be arraigned Tuesday.
Geary was released on an unreleased amount of bail and will be arraigned at Hillsborough on Feb. 20, police said.
