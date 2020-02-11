“Oh my god, can I have a selfie with you?,” one person asked as Warren worked her way through the dense crowd.

On Tuesday, when the Massachusetts Senator made a stop at the Webster School just before 3 p.m., where she was greeted by throngs of campaign volunteers, voters, and a gaggle of media, the desire for such a photo showed no signs of abating.

MANCHESTER — If you’ve been following the Democratic presidential candidates at all during the lead up to the New Hampshire primary, then there’s no doubt you’ve heard of the highly-coveted Elizabeth Warren selfie.

“Of course!” Warren replied.

“Can I take a picture?” The next person asked.

“Sure!” said Warren.

And so on.

A group of college friends who work for the political incubator “The Blue Lab,” — and who came up from the Boston area Tuesday morning to volunteer where they could — all pushed through the crowd to get a selfie with Warren.

Sara Kniaz, 22, got one.

“She hugged me,” said Kniaz. “"I didn’t even go in for the hug — but she went in for the hug.”

Maddie Abbott, 21, a senior at Lesley University also got one.

James Walsh, a Suffolk University senior, was sure to secure his own picture.

“It’s definitely one of the iconic moments of the campaign ...the selfie line with her,” he said. “We figured while we’re here it would be a great experience to get a selfie with her.”

And then there was Anthony O’Neil, a 22-year-old Harvard student who said his legs turned to pudding and stopped working, and his eyes went black, after getting to meet Warren outside of the polling location.

What’s he going to do with his selfie?

“Like frame it? Make a shrine?” he said. “I don’t know.”

While the group had varying opinions about the crowded field of candidates, and who they plan to ultimately vote for, they agreed on one thing: their friend Hayley Grape — who also achieved Warren-selfie-status — pretty much has to vote for Warren.

Grape, an 18-year-old freshman at Wellesley, nearly slipped on the ice Tuesday outside the school as she went to take a picture with the Senator.

But the presidential candidate helped Grape up at the last second.

“Since she caught me I kind of owe it to her now,” Grape said, laughing.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.