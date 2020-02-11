The project, which Fuller described as a “for-profit, non-profit and government sector” partnership, will connect the Wells Avenue business district with the MBTA’s Newton Highlands Green Line stop, as well as the Commuter Rail’s Newtonville and Needham Heights stations, Fuller’s statement said.

Newton is rolling out a new shuttle service to connect businesses near Wells Avenue with some local public transit stops, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said in a statement.

The project will be funded in part by a $250,000 Workforce Transportation Program grant from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, as well as with financial support from the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber, the Mount Ida Campus of UMass Amherst, William James College, the JCC Greater Boston, and Jumbo Capital Management, according to the statement.

The city will have to put the project out to bid for a company to operate the shuttle, which could be on the road by the fall, Fuller said in the statement.

“We hope that the service will allow many of the 7,000 employees who live in proximity to these MBTA lines and work or go to school in the Wells Avenue area will take advantage of this option for using public transportation to commute,” Fuller said in the statement.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.

