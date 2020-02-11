The officers got out of their car, and one of them tried to stop one of the men, a 48-year-old, from attacking the victim, 32, with a knife. The victim suffered wounds including in the neck and back.

Gross described the condition of both the shooting and stabbing victims as stable early Tuesday morning. The commissioner said officers on patrol saw two men fighting in front of 208 Adams St. shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Boston police shot a man who had allegedly stabbed another person multiple times late Monday in Dorchester’s Fields Corner, according to Police Commissioner William Gross.

When the officer attempted to separate the attacker and victim, the suspect then turned and tried to stab the officer, Gross said. The officer’s partner then shot the assailant, striking him in the thigh.

The officers then immediately applied a tourniquet to the suspect’s leg. The suspect, who was not identified, and the stabbing victim were taken to local hospitals.

Both will be interviewed by investigators, said Gross. He also said police would canvas the neighborhood for video footage of the violence. A knife was recovered at the scene.

“It was a very violent attack,” said Gross. Gross said Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Suffolk district attorney Rachael Rollins were notified of the incident.

More than 20 police officers came to the scene of the incident, and all streets leading to the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Adams Street were closed to traffic in the hours after the incident. More than 15 police vehicles could be seen at the scene.

