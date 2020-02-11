Scottie, a 7-year-old Welsh pony, was attacked at CB Equestrian, a riding facility on Derby Lane in Harwich, sometime between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Harwich police continue to investigate and hope to find whoever was responsible for spearing the animal. As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

The pony that was brutally attacked and impaled with a pitchfork handle over the weekend on Cape Cod is receiving veterinary care at an out-of-state facility, according to his owners.

Someone had haltered him, tied him to a post, and forcefully stabbed him in his backside with a pitchfork handle until it came out through his abdomen, leaving him with a wound that’s about 2 1/2 feet deep, according to his owners, Glenn and Sue Buchanan.

Advertisement

“It was horrific,” said Glenn Buchanan, 68, who said it was “pretty miraculous” that Scottie survived the assault.

“This is a very long, deep wound," he said.

Whoever attacked Scottie also let four other horses loose. Glenn Buchanan said Scottie is very friendly and will walk right up to people, and his easygoing demeanor may have made him an easy target.

The Buchanans, who live in Marstons Mills, are monitoring Scottie’s health closely, hoping that he makes a full recovery.

“I’m not ready to say he’s out of the woods yet,” said Sue Buchanan. “We’re cautiously optimistic."

The Buchanans said they had no idea why anyone would do such a thing.

“It’s unconscionable,” she said. “We’re in enormous shock over this.”

“If anybody knows anything, they should contact the Harwich Police Department,” he said.

The Harwich Police Department is seeking the public’s help in solving the case.

“We are deeply disturbed by this heinous attack on a defenseless animal,” police wrote on Facebook. “The Harwich Police Department is investigating this matter as a felony offense against an animal. If you live in the area and have security cameras we ask that you please contact Detective Sergeant Bob Brackett at 508-430-7541.”

Advertisement

Claire Bangert, the owner of the Harwich riding facility where the attack occurred, has also started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the costs of Scottie’s veterinary bills and recovery.

As of Tuesday, the campaign had raised more than $29,000.

“Continued prayers, chants, and healing energy for Scottie is greatly appreciated,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We never thought such an atrocity was possible. The entire barn family is grateful to those who will give to this effort to help offset Scottie’s medical costs and provide additional security to keep this barn a safe place for all.”

Harwich police hope to find the person who attacked Scottie the pony. Sue Buchanan





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.