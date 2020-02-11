Monique N. Brady, 45, of East Greenwich, operated MNB, a company specializing in preserving the condition of foreclosed homes for resale, according to a statement from US Attorney Aaron L. Weisman. Brady would lie to investors, telling them of contracts she had secured to move forward with large-scale rehabilitation on foreclosed properties in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

A Rhode Island attorney was sentenced to serve eight years in federal prison and ordered to pay victims $4.78 million on Tuesday for scamming family, friends, and investors in a $10.3 million Ponzi scheme to fund a lavish lifestyle that included expensive vacations, trips to the Super Bowl, and a collection of Louis Vuitton shoes, officials said.

“Monique Brady took advantage of the trust many, many people put in her, with total disregard for the path of personal pain and financial ruin she left behind. Her conduct was reprehensible and heartbreaking,” Weisman said in the statement.

In total, Brady told 31 investors that subcontractors had to be paid between approximately $20,000 and $80,000 for the work, the statement said. Investors, some of whom paid for multiple projects, were then promised a 50 percent return of the profit from the projects. Most saw little to no return at all.

“Monique Brady operated a multi-year scheme in which her victims included some of her closest friends, a relative, and many others with whom she had community ties," Kristina O’Connell, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigations in Boston, said in a statement. "Equally disturbing to the scheme is Brady’s attempt to cover her misdeeds by asking those same victims to delete and destroy the very evidence that would eventually lead to her prosecution.”

In Providence federal court Tuesday , U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. sentenced Brady to 72 months imprisonment, 3 years’ supervised release, and ordered her to pay restitution to the victims. Brady had previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and obstructing an IRS investigation on July 11.

Court documents showed that when Brady and her attorney became aware of the investigation, they met with the Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police, requesting they investigate the victims for usury, the statement said.

The reality of the projects was quite different than the investors suspected. Banks paid MNB for small projects, including mowing grass, changing locks, snow removal, winterizing properties and boiler and electrical inspections. MNB was paid between $25 and $1000 for each project.

Of the 171 properties she claimed MNB had contracts for, an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service found that the company was never hired or performed work on 98 of them.

In previous court appearances, Brady also admitted to duping close friends from her community, from childhood, from law school, and others including an elderly Alzheimer’s patient, her children’s childcare provider, her stepbrother, and three firefighters.

“The nearly two dozen people Monique Brady defrauded of millions included family, first responders, neighbors, childhood pals, and elders in the grips of dementia – people who trusted her to invest their life savings, only to be left with empty bank accounts and grief,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division. “We at the FBI hope the victims find some measure of comfort in today’s sentence. “

Brady used fraudulent emails from a national property rehabilitation company to convince potential investors that she had secured contracts, the statement said. Included in the emails were made up itemizations of work that would be performed and identities of real employees, which she used without their permission.

Twenty-three victims lost a total of $4.78 million by the time Brady was caught in the summer of 2018, the statement said. She used the money from her scheme, totaling $10.3 million, to fund her extraordinary lifestyle filled with Super Bowl trips, a $1 million home, a Louis Vuitton shoe collection, and several “expensive” trips abroad.

With a federal indictment looming, Brady purchased a one-way ticket to Vietnam, the statement said. She moved her flight to an earlier date when the FBI learned that she was attempting to leave the country. They arrested Brady one day before her flight.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.