State Representative Chynah Tyler, a Democrat whose district includes Roxbury, the Fenway, and parts of the Back Bay, made the allegations in a Monday letter to Governor Charlie Baker. She did not cite specific instances of violence in Boston in the letter. She did say she had made an unannounced visit to the Shirley prison on Jan. 31 and that she had received “the personal testimony of the inmates.”

A state lawmaker contends that recent unrest at a maximum-security prison in Shirley that unfolded in the wake of a brutal attack on correctional officers last month has led to violence on the streets of Boston, an accusation that prison authorities say is unfounded.

In the letter, Tyler said inmates told her that rival gang members were forced to live in the same units at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in the aftermath of the Jan. 10 attack. She asserted that this move "caused more violence from inside the facility to spill into our streets, making this a public safety emergency.”

Tyler could not be reached for comment.

Massachusetts Department of Correction spokesman Jason Dobson said in a Monday night statement that the agency welcomes "the opportunity to meet with legislators,” adding that the department is focused on the "safety of inmates, staff, and visitors to DOC facilities.”

"The department moved placements for inmate safety and rejects the unfounded accusation that this is connected to recent street violence,“ said Dobson.

On Jan. 10, an attack at Souza-Baranowski sent four correctional officers to the hospital.

Prison authorities have said in court documents that one officer suffered head trauma and a badly broken nose, while another had a broken jaw and broken vertebrae in his neck during the attack. Officials have said that inmates tried to take an officer hostage by dragging him into a cell, but the officer broke free.

Now, Tyler is asking the governor for a list of all inmates who were displaced from their units and the units they were transferred to since the melee. Her Jan. 31 visit to the facility "has given me little confidence in the DOC’s management of this situation moving forward,” she said in the letter.

"I question the DOC’s ability to appropriately fulfill their mission of ensuring the safe and successful re-entry of the individuals in their custody back into our community,” Tyler said.

Advocates have alleged the attack on the guards led to a retaliation on prisoners. In her Monday letter, Tyler calls the DOC’s actions at Souza-Baranowski in recent weeks "misguided” which she said "may reflect some officers’ desire to retaliate against those involved.”

In the weeks after the Jan. 10 incident, three Souza inmates along with the Committee for Public Counsel Services and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers filed a lawsuit alleging misconduct by staff and requesting a preliminary injunction ordering the prison to permit prisoners to keep legal paperwork in their cells; that they be given sufficient time outside their cells during business hours to make attorney phone calls; and have contact visits with their lawyers.

In response to the lawsuit, authorities said officials at the Shirley prison were responding to "credible threats” of planned violence when they temporarily restricted inmates’ access to lawyers and confiscated personal legal documents.

Since the Jan. 10 attack, more than 100 attorney visits have taken place and they continue to occur daily, and inmates have had access to mail and made all scheduled court appearances, according to the DOC. Phone service was suspended only in the wake of the attack and has since been restored, authorities said. Legal materials were moved as inmates were relocated to prevent further violence and were returned as soon as possible after the facility was searched for drugs, weapons, and other contraband, the agency said.

"The Department continues to provide inmates with safe access to their attorneys and legal materials, and it will vigorously defend the actions and decisions necessary to protect staff, inmates, and visitors at the Commonwealth’s only maximum security prison,” said Dobson in a statement.

After the attacks, prison officials, in court documents, said there was a need to "separate inmates from one another in an effort to prevent future disturbances and attacks on staff and inmates.” Inmates needed to be screened to determine "appropriate housing placements,” according to court documents.

After the violent fracas last month, inmates with serious disciplinary infractions are now housed in the north side of the prison, while inmates without disciplinary infractions are now housed on the south side of the facility, according to authorities.

Last week, a prisoner at Souza-Baranowski was stabbed, suffering non life-threatening injuries. Preliminary evidence did not suggest the stabbing was related to the January attack on guards, according to state authorities.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.