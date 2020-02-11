Thomas Harwood, 29, of Derry, was driving the box truck through a mix of rain and snow near exit 12A when he lost control of the vehicle shortly after 6:30 a.m., police said.

Alcohol-filled kegs and cases of beer were dumped along the side of Interstate 89 North in New London Tuesday morning during a winter storm when a box truck slammed into another vehicle and rolled over, New Hampshire State Police said.

A box truck carrying alcohol rolled over on Interstate 89 in New London, N.H. Tuesday morning.

The box truck slid into a pickup truck, sent both vehicles into the median, and rolled over onto its side, spilling out dozens of cases of alcohol and other beverages, police said.

Both Harwood and the driver of the pickup truck, 65-year-old Robert Boon of Hopkinton, N.H., were uninjured. No one else was inside the vehicles at the time of the incident.

Police said Harwood was driving too fast for the conditions of the road, and caused an unusual incident.

“We don’t normally respond to incidents where box trucks dump beer into the median,” Trooper Irwin Malilay said.

Images of the scene showed cases of Budweiser, Coors Light, and other brands of alcohol piled next to the box truck, which lost one of its metal walls during the crash.

The truck is owned by Bellavance Beverage Company, an alcohol distributor that is based out of Hooksett, N.H., police said.

The left lane near the crash remained closed Tuesday afternoon while crews removed the truck and cleaned up the alcohol, Malilay said.

The incident remains under investigation.

