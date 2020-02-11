He continued: “Remember last time? We won the primary tremendously. We should’ve won the [general] election, but they had buses being shipped up from Massachusetts, hundreds and hundreds. And it was very close, even though they did.”

When speaking about the Democratic presidential primary taking place on Tuesday, Trump said that he couldn’t predict what would happen, “because you know, you have some strange election laws here.”

Minutes into a rally in New Hampshire on Monday, President Trump brought up a debunked theory about Massachusetts — and later appeared to get Concord, N.H., confused with Concord, Mass.

He then lauded the new Republican governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, saying, “now you get prosecuted when you do what they did, so it should be a lot different.”

It’s a claim that Trump and his administration has made repeatedly over the past few years, accusing thousands of Massachusetts residents of busing into New Hampshire to illegally vote on Election Day in 2016. This is why, Trump and his staff have argued, he lost New Hampshire by around 3,000 votes, costing him the swing state’s four electoral votes to Hillary Clinton.

Trump and his allies have provided zero proof to support their accusations.

After Trump again floated the voter fraud accusations in August 2019, the New Hampshire secretary of state’s office said there was no evidence to support those claims. Deputy secretary of state David Scanlan said voter fraud had transpired in isolated, individual circumstances, “but nothing on the scale of illegal voters on buses coming into New Hampshire.”

Later on in his speech Monday night, Trump also appeared to mix up Concord, N.H., with Concord, Mass. While speaking about where federal military funding would benefit, Trump mentioned the National Guard, invoking New Hampshire communities like Pembroke and Concord.

“Concord. I love Concord!” Trump exclaimed. “Oh, Concord. Do you know how famous Concord is? Concord. That’s the same Concord that we read about all the time, right? Concord. I love Concord.”

It’s quite possible that the Concord Trump referred to was the one in Massachusetts, which is where the “shot heard 'round the world” helped kick off the American Revolution.

“As the scene of the first battle of the American Revolutionary War (War for Independence) on April 19, 1775, it is considered the birthplace of the nation, where the ‘shot heard 'round the world’ for liberty and self government was fired,” officials wrote on the town website for the Massachusetts municipality.

Concord, N.H., certainly has a rich history of its own — just not one that tends to be taught widely in schools across the nation.

