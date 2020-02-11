MANCHESTER — Elizabeth Hitchcock was in her office above the Bookery — the Manchester bookshop and cafe she owns with her husband — on Tuesday morning when she noticed some hubbub on Elm Street below.

Dispatches from Globe reporters capturing the mood around New Hampshire as the state voted in the nation’s first presidential primary.

A crew from NBC wielding cameras and boom microphones had pulled up and then hopped out of a vehicle, she said, before coming into the store.

“I was like, ‘This looks like it’s important,’ ” she said, “So I came downstairs.”

What the television network wanted was simple: to have a brief sitdown interview between Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC” anchor Lester Holt, right there inside her bookstore.

Hitchcock was happy to oblige.

“We’re always open and welcome to having civic discourse,” said Hitchcock, whose store window is plastered with the faces of the many candidates running for president. “And for people to talk about politics in our space.”

While Hitchcock and her husband, Jeremy, have been part of the Manchester community for more than 15 years, the Bookery opened only two years ago, she said — so their business is experiencing the rush and excitement of a New Hampshire primary for the first time.

Sanders’ last-minute appearance drew a fairly large crowd, with many people packing into the corner of the shop to hear what he had to say

Saba Janjua, a college student who comes to the bookstore often, said she overheard someone on the street say that the Vermont senator was at the business nearby.

“I just came in, running,” said Janjua, “and there he was. I texted people, like, ‘He’s here!’… they can’t believe me.”

While Janjua is a “huge supporter” of Sanders, she said she can’t vote in this election cycle because she’s here on a student visa, and is waiting to become a US citizen.

Still, the experience of unexpectedly spotting Sanders was exciting.

“In general, I’ve read about him and seen his conferences on television and I’m really impressed by what he says and what he talks about,” she said. “Especially about immigration.”

Seeing Sanders was equally thrilling for Bob Bowen, who traveled to New Hampshire from his home in Rhode Island hoping to find a spot in Manchester to volunteer for the Sanders campaign for the day.

“I just got here an hour ago and found parking and I needed to have lunch, and that’s what I did. I didn’t know he was going to come in,” said the 65-year-old, who had a “Bernie” baseball cap pulled down on his head. “It’s great. I’m pretty excited.”

After Sanders wrapped up his brief interview with Holt, he stepped out onto the sidewalk, where people started to holler his name and cheer for him.

Workers at a Coldwell Banker, across from the bookstore, spilled out of the front door and waved, shouting “We love you Bernie!”

Claire Crowley, 33, came bounding up to Sanders and asked him for a hug. She told the candidate she loved him and couldn’t wait to vote for him Tuesday.

“We were just walking down the street and happened to see him,” Crowley said after the hug. “Very exciting.”

— STEVE ANNEAR

Keeping the stickers in stock

DOVER — Poll workers juggle a variety of responsibilities on voting day, but there is one they would be wise not to neglect: keeping the “I VOTED” stickers stocked.

“Oh, yes,” said Kathy Dailey, a clerk for Ward 3. “We ran out the last time, in the local election. We had to send for more.”

It can be a fast way to disappoint folks, she said, particularly children who have arrived with parents and are excited to get the souvenir.

According to Dorothy Wagner, the Ward 3 moderator, the stickers are supplied by the city clerk’s office.

But as of noon at Dover’s Parish of the Assumption church, Dailey said they’d gone through more than usual — possibly because schools had been closed to allow for their use as polling places and kids can be some of the biggest sticker enthusiasts.

But it’s not just youngsters.

A self-employed manicurist, Lorraine Dubay, made a point to ask for a sticker as she was leaving the church Tuesday.

She wanted to wear her new badge to work, as a reminder to anyone who hadn’t voted that they should make sure to get to the polls before the end of the day.

Not everyone shared her enthusiasm for the item.

According to a woman working behind a desk near the exit, “One fella said he didn’t want to wear it because he’d snuck out of work to vote.”

Mostly, though, the sticker remained a sought-after accessory Tuesday — a literal badge of honor.

“It’s become kind of a symbol,” said Dailey, who estimated that they would hand out some 2,000 stickers before the day was over. “‘I have done my job.’ ”

DUGAN ARNETT

Getting off the sidelines

NASHUA — Judyann Hamilton disappeared behind the red and blue curtains shielding the voting booths at the Ward 1 polling station and did something she’s never done before. Hamilton, a 39-year-old immigrant from Jamaica, voted in an American election.

“It feels empowering,” Hamilton said after casting her ballot. “You can’t sit on the sidelines and think about things and not have an input.”

Hamilton, who has lived in the United States for 15 years, was one of a projected 200 voters to register Tuesday before voting at the Broad Street Elementary School. Some had moved from another ward in Nashua. Some had relocated from another town or state. And some, like Hamilton, were naturalized citizens who decided it was time to begin voting.

“At a point in your life, you start thinking about things that are important to you,” Hamilton said.

Gwen Mikailov, chair of the Nashua Board of Registrars, helped new voters through the paper trail that would lead to the ballot box in the school gymnasium.

“It’s exciting,” Mikailov said. “Everybody is here because they want to be here.”

Hamilton was in and out of the school in 15 minutes. She had just participated in one of the fundamental rites of American democracy, but she wouldn’t disclose her choice of candidate.

“I’ll keep that in my head,” Hamilton said with a wide smile.

BRIAN MACQUARRIE