“Areas of fog continue across most of Southern New England this morning,” the weather service said in a statement. “Visibilities between one-half and 3 statute miles can be expected to continue in foggy areas through the morning, before slowly improving into the afternoon. Travelers should be prepared to experience sudden changes in visibility this morning. Drive at reduced speeds and use low-beam headlights if fog is encountered.”

The National Weather Service warned that areas of fog could hamper travel and drivers should be prepared for low-visibility conditions.

Tuesday will be cloudy with scattered showers and drizzle in the morning, and more rain is likely this afternoon.

At 7:54 a.m., it was 41 degrees in Boston, and forecasters said temperatures should remain steady around the upper 30s.

There could be more patchy fog in the evening, and temperatures will dip down to the lower 30s overnight.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the lower 40s, forecasters said.





