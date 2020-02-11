Through the end of the Iowa caucuses and today’s New Hampshire primary, I’ll offer my analysis while on the ground in those two states about who won the last 24 hours in the 2020 presidential contest. It’s crunch time, and every day in the primary race really matters. Many voters are finally tuning in, and history is filled with examples of how one late move made the difference. Some winners in this feature will be obvious, others will be contrarian, and sometimes the victor of the last 24 hours might not be a presidential candidate at all. — James Pindell

Advertisement

Winner: New Hampshire voters

This morning, the polls in the first-in-the-nation presidential primary are open. Voters are voting. We even have results from the tiny hamlets of Dixville Notch, Millsfield, and Hart’s Landing.

The last 24 hours have demonstrated in many ways just how important the estimated 292,000 New Hampshire Democratic primary voters are today.

First, the Iowa caucus debacle continued to bring confusion and muddled results. Before 1 p.m. Monday, the campaigns of both top delegate winners in that state, Senator Bernie Sanders and former mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind., requested a recanvass of some of the caucus locations. That could take weeks.

The news amplified the importance of the New Hampshire vote and the candidates know it.

Second, the key questions about the past 24 hours weren’t about candidates, but about the voters. Roughly a third of voters will head to the polls without knowing for sure who they will vote for, according to the final New Hampshire polls.

Of course, just the math of the situation suggests that however they vote will have major implications on who will be the nominee. Only once in a half-century has a Democrat become the presidential nominee without winning either Iowa or New Hampshire.

Advertisement

The Democratic candidates know this of course. That is why they have collectively spent millions trying to convince voters they are the candidate who can beat Trump. And, in the last 24 hours, President Trump showed up for his Republican voters. He held a Manchester rally, crowing about his accomplishments and knocking the Democrats who want his job.

But as all voters head to the polls, they are the big winners, getting to write the next chapter of the strange political novel in which we all live, and helping to decide how November’s match-up will look.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.