For what’s been a whirlwind candidacy, Patrick barreled Tuesday into the reality of the New Hampshire primary, the first — and potentially deciding — test of his relatively nascent campaign.

DOVER, N.H. — Layered in a blue vest and a blue coat, Deval Patrick bounded from a black SUV into the snow outside an elementary school to mark the 14th of what he says will be 32 stops on Tuesday. Or maybe it was the 15th? He wasn’t sure.

Time has been a finite resource for the former governor since launching his campaign in mid-November, but it’s currency he’s invested heavily into New Hampshire. He first appeared as a candidate in Concord, and has returned repeatedly, devoting more than a month’s time in the state — or about one-third of his total time campaigning — including a six-day bus tour that ended last week.

He effectively ignored Iowa, and as the only Black candidate left in the primary field, has tried to position himself for a good showing in South Carolina, where voters go to the polls on Feb. 29.

Advertisement

But it’s New Hampshire that represents the first time in nearly a decade he’ll actually appear on a ballot. It also could be a sign, as the non-billionaire who jumped into the race late last year, whether he can break through into the electoral consciousness.

“We’re here to win,” Patrick told two reporters outside the school, dismissing the idea that any other showing for a candidate who has polled below 1 percent in New Hampshire could constitute a victory.

“A win is a win. I don’t know why a win qualifies as something different for me. I’ve been asked that question all day long,” he said. “Momentum is winning here and then winning the next state and winning the next state after that. It’s not that hard.”

Advertisement

Clumped into a field of nearly a dozen major candidates, Patrick’s pitched himself as a pragmatic progressive, eschewing ideas such as Medicare-for-all to trumpet his record as governor, when he helped implement Massachusetts’ landmark healthcare law.

He’s imbued his message with optimism and deployed his well-honed oratory skills, traits that made him such an attractive candidate across two elections in Massachusetts, in 2006 and 2010.

At the Dover elementary school Tuesday, he chatted with supporters and reporters for several minutes, at one point leaning in to coax a smile from a blue-eyed, 3-month-old baby bundled in his father’s arms.

“Usually that’s when the projectile vomit [comes],” Patrick joked.

Hurdles — both real and perceived — have littered his path, of course. While Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., rode a wave of momentum into the first-in-the-nation primary, Patrick has campaigned in relative obscurity, drawing little of the national attention that’s helped buoy his opponents.

He’s been significantly outraised by others in the race, and has had to rely on a super PAC to bolster his air time in New Hampshire as part of its announced $2 million ad buy.

Instead, he’s leaned heavily into the retail politicking that’s defined New Hampshire of cycles past, and pushed back at the suggestion he jumped in just too late by directly asking voters if he’s too late for them.

Advertisement

“The answer is always no,” said Jeffrey Simon, who served as an undersecretary of transportation for Patrick and joined Patrick outside the school Tuesday, holding signs with his wife, Ginny.

Yes, Patrick launched his campaign late, Simon said. And yes, building name recognition has been a challenge, he added. But as he and Ginny have spent weeks canvassing New Hampshire for Patrick, their pitch to voters is simple.

“Give him a chance in New Hampshire,” Ginny Simon said. “It doesn’t mean you’ll be choosing him for life.”

After making his short round outside the school, Patrick slipped on a cap with “Sweet P Farm” across the front — his home in the Berkshires — and walked back through the snow toward his car, this time bound for Exeter.

Once the votes are counted, he said he’ll be in South Carolina on Wednesday, and Nevada later this week.

“I’m hoping for New Hampshire wind at my back,” he said.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout