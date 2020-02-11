“I’m going to head to South Carolina tonight,” Biden told reporters during a campaign stop at a Dunkin’ shop in Manchester. Asked if the South Carolina primary was do-or-die for him, Biden said, “I don’t think so.”

In a schedule distributed to reporters, Biden’s campaign said the former vice president would skip the traditional election night speech and instead speak to his supporters in New Hampshire remotely via livestream.

Former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign said on Tuesday that he’ll miss his election night party in New Hampshire and will instead depart for the early primary state of South Carolina Tuesday evening for a campaign launch party there.

“I think we’re going to do well in Nevada and in South Carolina and we’ll go from there,” he said. Biden said his campaign is “still mildly hopeful here in New Hampshire.”

But Asked what message his election day departure sent to New Hampshire voters still heading to the polls, Biden had a sharp response.

“It says I’m going to south Carolina that’s what it says,” Biden said.

Biden’s campaign said Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, would address supporters in person on Tuesday as Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, attend a launch party in Columbia, S.C. . The primary is scheduled for Feb. 29.

The decision to fly to South Carolina so early is another indication from the Biden camp that it’s expecting a poor showing in New Hampshire. Biden has repeatedly cited his support among Black voters as key to his campaign, and on Monday talked about it again as he told NBC News’ Kristen Welker that he could survive a fourth-place finish in New Hampshire and go on to win the nomination.

“I’m going down to two very diverse states next, and I expect to do very well there," he said.

In the final Boston Globe/WBZ-TV/Suffolk University tracking poll released on Sunday night, Biden was tied for fourth place in New Hampshire at 12 percent with Elizabeth Warren.









