Senator Bernie Sanders, a 78-year-old democratic socialist from neighboring Vermont who carried the state in the 2016 primary, held a lead in polls ahead of Election Day, with former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg a few points behind him.

It won’t be long before the verdict is in on an unsettled and rollicking race.

MANCHESTER, N.H.— It’s time to begin tallying. Hundreds of polling places in New Hampshire’s closely-watched, first-in-the-nation Democratic primary closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, though about 30 more were staying open until 7:30 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Nashua voters head to the polls

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to be in a fight for third place.

The results could lend clarity to the so-far chaotic race for the Democratic presidential nomination. The eventual Democratic standardbearer will get the chance to battle controversial, divisive Republican President Donald Trump in the November election.

The Iowa caucuses earlier this month delivered a split decision: Buttigieg appeared to win the state delegate race, while Sanders locked down more of the popular vote. Both candidates have requested a partial recount there, after delays and glitches marred the process and overshadowed the first days of campaigning in New Hampshire.





At least one candidate already fled the scene before the polls began closing at 7 p.m.. Biden, who admitted on the debate stage Friday that he didn’t believe he’d perform well in New Hampshire after a “gut punch” in Iowa, abruptly announced that he would appear on a livestream instead of in person for his Manchester Election Night party. He planned to be rallying with supporters in South Carolina, the fourth state to vote and one that he considers a stronghold due to his lead with Black voters in polls there.

“I’m going to head to South Carolina tonight,” Biden told reporters during a campaign stop at a Dunkin’ shop in Manchester. Asked if the South Carolina primary was do-or-die for him, Biden said, “I don’t think so.”

“I think we’re going to do well in Nevada and in South Carolina and we’ll go from there,” he said. Biden said his campaign is “still mildly hopeful here in New Hampshire.”

While Sanders enjoyed a polling lead in New Hampshire before voters cast their ballots, the race was considered fluid and unpredictable. For one thing, New Hampshire’s large share of undeclared, or independent, voters often leads to unexpected results. About 43 percent of New Hampshire’s 1 million registered voters classify themselves as undeclared and can choose to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary. With President Trump expected to romp in the Republican race here, the level of participation by independent voters in the Democratic primary could swing the race.

But if Sanders were to win New Hamsphire, he would head to the next contest in Nevada with greater momentum, as several national polls have shown him pulling head of the former front-runner Biden. Sanders told his fans across New Hampshire in recent days that he believes winning here would put him on a glide path to the nomination.

Meanwhile the billionaire former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, who’s skipped the first four states but has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into advertising, has risen to third place in national polls, raising the possibility that he and Sanders could face off for the nomination if Biden continues to slide.

Buttigieg tried to raise an alarm about Sanders in New Hampshire, saying in an interview with NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday that the Vermont senator won’t be able to defeat Trump in part because of his expensive policy proposals like Medicare for All.

“When you look at what he’s proposing in terms of the budget, all the things he’s put forward and how to pay for them, there is a $25 trillion hole in how to pay for everything that he’s put forward,” Buttigieg said.

But Sanders told his fans in New Hampshire that his grassroots movement held the key to defeating Trump.

“This turnout tells me why we’re going to win New Hampshire, why we’re going to win the Democratic nomination and why we’re going to defeat ... Donald Trump," Sanders told a screaming crowd of more than 7,000 mostly young fans in a Durham arena Monday night. The event, which also featured a performance by the band the Strokes, was the largest of any Democratic candidate’s in the state.

The youngest and oldest candidates in the race trained much of their fire at each other in the final, hectic days of campaigning. Sanders repeatedly reminded his fired-up crowds about the “billionaires” backing Buttigieg, and suggested the former mayor is “naïve” to say that those contributions won’t influence his decision making in office. Buttigieg, 38, who also attracted large and enthusiastic crowds, painted Sanders as “alienating” to some voters and a risky choice.

But the two made their own pitches for unity, too. Buttigieg kicked off a rally Monday by saying Democrats will win “with a message that brings us together" while Sanders called his rivals “friends” but said he is the only candidate who can make change happen once elected.

“That is what tomorrow is about,” Sanders said on Monday. “It is about bringing our people together to begin the process to end the presidency of Donald Trump.”

In Manchester, the race (for a selfie with Warren) is on

Warren, who finished third in Iowa, avoided attacking any of her rivals, arguing that Democrats must unite against Trump.

“We are now at a point in time where there’s great fluidity in this campaign and there’s a lot of folks shooting at other folks,” Warren told reporters on Monday. “Democrats cannot do a repeat of 2016. We can’t go into the general election divided and angry with each other.”

But her campaign manager put out a sharply-worded memo Tuesday afternoon arguing that Sanders would hit a “ceiling” of support and Biden risks collapsing altogether, meaning Warren still has a path to the nomination in the “fractured” race.

“No candidate has come close yet to receiving majority support among the Democratic primary electorate, and there is no candidate that has yet shown the ability to consolidate support,” Warren campaign manager Roger Lau wrote to her supporters.

That fractured field has given some lower-polling candidates a chance. In a surprising twist, Klobuchar, who finished fifth in Iowa, began drawing large and lively crowds and ticking up in polls in the state. “As you probably heard, we’re on a bit of a surge,” Klobuchar told a cheering crowd of about 550 people who packed Exeter Town Hall for a Monday afternoon rally.

Biden, after a disappointing fourth-place finish in Iowa, initially attacked both Buttigieg and Sanders but ended the race by training his fire on Trump.

“He tells the American people that America should accept the devil’s bargain, that it’s okay... to sell the soul of this nation to help a few very, very wealthy people,” Biden told an audience at a snow-covered church in Gilford on Monday. “He’s dead wrong.”

Roughly three-quarters of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters said they were not just dissatisfied but also angry with the Trump administration, according to a wide-ranging Associated Press VoteCast survey. A wide majority said it was very important that Democrats nominate a candidate who can beat Trump in November, the AP reported Tuesday.

Trump’s administration has been plagued by scandals. He has been impeached by the Democratic-led House and acquitted by the Republican-led Senate for his actions in the Ukraine affair. Trump held a rally in Manchester on Monday night where he mocked the Democratic candidates and urged Republican-leaning independents in the state to vote for the “weakest” candidate in the Democratic primary.

Material from Globe wire services was used in this report. Globe staff reporters Jess Bidgood, Stephanie Ebbert, Laura Krantz, Christina Prignano and Jazmine Ulloa contributed to this report.

